Stockton police: 14-year-old boy killed after crashing stolen car while trying to evade police

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 14-year-old boy died from his injuries Saturday afternoon after police say he crashed a stolen car into a tree while attempting to evade police early Friday morning.

Stockton police say they tried to pull over a stolen car at 12:41 a.m. Friday near El Dorado Street and Fremont Street.

Investigators say the driver of the car did not pull over and led authorities on a two-minute car chase before crashing into a tree near El Dorado and East Stadium streets.

The 14-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries Saturday, according to officials.

A juvenile female in the passenger seat during the crash was uninjured.

