Stockton Police: 15-year-old arrested after crashing into car while evading police, other driver dies

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 37-year-old man died Sunday morning after his car was struck by a 15-year-old driver who was evading police before the crash, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Stockton police officials said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to chase down a driver who was wanted for a felony in Contra Costa County at around 10:20 a.m.

Police said the 15-year-old driver was piloting a car erratically and was traveling fast going east on Charter Way when a Stockton police officer spotted the vehicle and gave chase.

Moments later, Stockton police said the driver crashed into another car at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lincoln Street.

The 37-year-old man driving the vehicle that was hit was declared dead at the crash by responding medics.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment then booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall for vehicular manslaughter, according to police.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, the Stockton Police Department, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner, and the California Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about what happened is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.