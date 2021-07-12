Stockton Police: 17-year-old boy dies at hospital after shooting

The Latest – Monday, July 12

10:19 p.m.

Stockton police officials told FOX40 the 17-year-old boy died from his injuries and are investigating the death as a homicide.

Original story below.

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – A 17-year-old boy was shot in Stockton Monday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police told FOX40 the teen was outside near Volpi Drive and Carmel River Court when he was found shot at 5:44 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but no details about his condition nor the shooter were released.

This story is developing.

