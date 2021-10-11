Stockton police: 19-year-old escapes from attempted kidnappers

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 19-year-old in Stockton escaped an attempted kidnapping on Monday, police said.

Around noon, the woman was at the intersection of West Lane and Bianchi Road when a man in a green or gray truck drove up to her. Police said he asked the 19-year-old if she wanted to go to his house.

He then grabbed her leg and tried to pull her into the truck.

The 19-year-old was able to run away but not before another driver in a black sedan tried to block her path.

Once she escaped, she called police.