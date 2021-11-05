Stockton Police: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police launched an investigation into a murder-suicide Friday after finding two people dead in a Stockton neighborhood.

According to Stockton police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of West Rose Street and Banner Avenue just after 5 a.m.

Officers found a 35-year-old woman in front of a home who had been shot, police said.

They also found a 36-year-old man inside a vehicle with what Stockton police said appeared to be a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” There was a firearm next to him.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

