Stockton Police: 70-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – A 70-year-old man died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Stockton.

Stockton police officials said the man was walking in the area of El Dorado and Acacia Street before officers responded to the crash at 7:33 p.m.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash and police say they are cooperating with the investigation.

No additional details about the driver nor the victim were released.

This story is developing.