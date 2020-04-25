Stockton police arrest 15-year-old boy as homicide suspect in mall shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said Friday they arrested a 15-year-old boy as a suspect in the March 11 Sherwood Mall shooting.

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at the mall the night of March 11, according to police. They also say that an 18-year-old man was shot and has since recovered from his injuries.

“The investigation is indicating that the fight and the shooting occurred inside the mall at the food court and, as you can imagine, after that the scene got very chaotic because everybody started running out of the mall and that’s where we located both of our victims,” said Stockton Police Department spokesman Officer Joe Silva.

The 17-year-old was identified by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office as Anthony Graves.

Police say the 15-year-old boy was booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall on homicide charges.