Stockton police arrest 2 in connection to robbery; third person sought

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are searching for a person involved in an armed robbery with two others in Stockton on Dec. 28.

Three people walked into a hardware store on County Club Boulevard after 5 p.m., where two of them pointed handguns at employees and forced them to open the cash register, police said.

The suspects took a large amount of cash and left, police said. No employees were harmed.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested 26-year-old Destanne Dozier and 25-year-old Shakil Dozier in their apartment. A gun was found, along with clothes matching what the suspects wore in a security video, police said.

Both were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple charges, including armed robbery and outstanding warrants.

Police are still looking for the third person involved.

Anyone with information may contact the dispatch center at 209-468-4400