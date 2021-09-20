Stockton police arrest 2 teens for robbing a 14-year-old, 17-year-old

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police arrested two 16-year-olds on Monday for robbing two other teens.

Police said the victims, a 14-year-old and 17-year-old, were walking near Rose Marie Lane and McGaw street when they were approached by four people just before 9:30 a.m.

Police said the two boys were assaulted by the four people and had their property stolen. The robbers then left the area.

Officers were able to find two of the suspected thieves, the 16-year-olds, in the nearby area. According to police, officers recovered the stolen property and returned it to victims.