Stockton police arrest 3 men suspected of robbing a CVS

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police arrested three men who are suspected of robbing a business Friday morning. 

Just before 10 a.m., police said three men went to a CVS Pharmacy on West March Lane near Da Vinci Drive and demanded property from an employee. 

According to police, one of them had a gun. 

Officers were later able to find the suspects and arrest them. Police identified the suspects as 23-year-old Raul Anguiano, 21-year-old Leonardo Estrada and 30-year-old Alfredo Cobian. 

The three men could face weapons and robbery charges.

