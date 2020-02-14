Stockton police arrest homicide suspect after woman attacked, found dead in home

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police have arrested a homicide suspect after a woman was found dead inside a Stockton home Friday night.

The Stockton Police Department says 55-year-old Steven Martinez has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in connection to the homicide on Village Green Drive.

When officers got to the home Friday night, they discovered the body of 57-year-old Mary Sellars, who had been fatally injured in a “severe attack.”

Investigators soon learned a GMC step-side truck had also been stolen from the Village Green home. By Tuesday morning, firefighters rushed to Arlington Road, where the truck was found engulfed in flames. Police say it had been set on fire.

Investigators still have not reported the cause of Sellars’ death. A motive behind the attack is also unknown.

