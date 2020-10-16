Stockton police arrest man in connection with double homicide

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police arrested a man Thursday in connection to a double homicide that happened in late September.

On Sept. 30, police say they found 26-year-old Jose Bautista and 23-year-old Nateja Bragg dead inside a Nissan near Lever Boulevard and Kansas Street. Both had gunshot wounds.

Police said the car was left running and facing the wrong direction.

According to the Bautista’s family, he gone to Stockton to buy a new car he had found online.

Police identified the man the they arrested as 25-year-old Charles Gregory and say he was arrested during a traffic stop.

They have not released any information on a motive.

Gregory was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, according to police.