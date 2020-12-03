Stockton police arrest man suspected of exposing himself to woman

Stockton police arrested a man suspect of exposing himself to a woman and believe there are more victims. (Photo courtesy Stockton police)

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department arrested a man suspected of exposing himself to a woman and threatening to rape and kill her.

Stockton police identified the man as 21-year-old Augustine Gonzalez.

Gonzalez allegedly exposed himself to a woman who was standing at the door of a business on East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near South Davidson Street.

Police say that after he threatened her, he tried to pull her outside but she was able to get back inside and lock the door.

Police believe there are more victims and are asking anyone with information to call Detective Ricardo Zamora at 209-937-8323.