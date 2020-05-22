Stockton police arrest robbery suspect who threatened victim with revolver, machete

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they arrested a man suspected of holding a machete to someone’s neck and robbing them Thursday.

Police identified him as 44-year-old Jason Murray.

According to police, Murray and a man were in an altercation on Feather River Drive near the Barkleyville Dog Park around 6:15 a.m. Murray then allegedly pointed a revolver at the man and held a machete to the victim’s neck.

He left the area after taking the man’s possessions, according to police.

Not long after, officers say they found him at the banks of the Calaveras River near Mission Road. In an attempt to escape from police, Murray got into the water and tried to hide near the water’s edge, according to officials.

Police used a bean bag shotgun to take him into custody.

Murray was taken to a hospital before being booked into the county jail, according to police.