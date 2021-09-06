Stockton Police arrest woman after 3 young kids found alone in hot car

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman is behind bars after Stockton police said she left three young children alone inside a hot car Monday afternoon.

The Stockton Police Department said their officers responded just before 2 p.m. to a report of kids left alone in a hot car parked near Montauban Avenue and East March Lane.

When they arrived, police said they found three children, ages 1, 6 and 7 years old, inside.

Officials said the officers were unable to find an adult responsible for the kids and the three children refused to open the door.

“Officers were forced to break the car window,” Stockton police officials said in their release.

Once the window was broken, police officials said 40-year-old Darrisha Raquel Wheeler made herself known to authorities.

Officers said Wheeler refused to follow their commands and they took her into custody through the use of “control holds.”

Wheeler was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and resisting arrest, according to police.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Stockton were in the 90s Monday afternoon.