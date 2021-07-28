Stockton police ask for help in 1990 killing of 78-year-old man

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are asking residents for help solving the killing of an elderly man in October of 1990.

On Oct. 14, police say the family of 78-year-old Early Jones Tolan visited his home to check on him but the front door was locked. They began to look around for a way in and called out to him once they got inside.

Tolan did not respond. He was later found on the floor of his bedroom covered in blood. First responders arrived and learned Tolan had been beaten to death.

Investigators noticed the home appeared to have been ransacked, with the family confirming multiple personal items were missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Eduardo Rodriguez at eduardo.Rodriguez@sjcda.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.