Stockton police: Body found in 2019 during grass fire now being investigated as homicide

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A body found by firefighters in 2019 while they were battling a grass fire is now being investigated as a homicide.

Just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2019, firefighters were called to Navy Drive near South Fresno Avenue to battle a blaze, police say.

They found the body nearby and called detectives to the scene. Stockton police then launched a suspicious death investigation.

That investigation is now a homicide investigation, and police are asking for the public’s help.

Investigators identified the body as a 48-year-old man. No other information was released.

Stockton police are encouraging anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.