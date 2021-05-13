Stockton police: Body found in 2019 during grass fire now being investigated as homicide

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A body found by firefighters in 2019 while they were battling a grass fire is now being investigated as a homicide. 

Just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2019, firefighters were called to Navy Drive near South Fresno Avenue to battle a blaze, police say. 

They found the body nearby and called detectives to the scene. Stockton police then launched a suspicious death investigation. 

That investigation is now a homicide investigation, and police are asking for the public’s help. 

Investigators identified the body as a 48-year-old man. No other information was released. 

Stockton police are encouraging anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News