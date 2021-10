STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said two people, one of whom was a bystander, were injured in a shooting Sunday evening.

Police said a 28-year-old man was sitting in his car just before 8 p.m. after an argument with another person.

That person got closer to the car on North El Dorado Street near Eighth Street and shot the 28-year-old multiple times.

A nearby 58-year-old man was also struck.

Both men were taken to the hospital. Neither one had life-threatening injuries.