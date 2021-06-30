Stockton police: Carjackers drive away with owner asleep in the back

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police say a man was forced out of his car at gunpoint Wednesday after two carjackers didn’t notice him sleeping in the back. 

The 20-year-old victim was sleeping in his car around 5 a.m. near North El Dorado Street and Blain Avenue when a man and woman got inside the car. When they began driving away, the 20-year-old “made his presence known.”

Police say the driver stopped the car and pulled out a gun, telling the 20-year-old to get out. The victim tried to get his stuff out of the car but the two carjackers drove away instead. 

