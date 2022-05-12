STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a man led officers on a car chase after pushing a woman out of the driver’s seat.

Police said officers near Airport Way and 12th Street tried to pull over the reported car around noon Thursday. The car briefly stopped, but police said the passenger then pushed a 38-year-old woman out of the driver’s seat.

Police identified the passenger as the suspect and said he was 31-year-old Javier Caballero.

Caballero allegedly drove away after pushing the woman out, but she was dragged several feet. Police did not say whether the woman was injured or not.

Officers continued to pursue the car but stopped after a short amount of time.

Stockton police said Caballero was later arrested on suspicion of carjacking and other traffic charges by another agency.