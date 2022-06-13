STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said it’s investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at a residence on St. Lakes Way near San Joaquin Elementary School.

Police said one of the men died at the scene while the other is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both of the men were 26-years-old, police said.

For anyone with information regarding this investigation, the Stockton Police Department asks the public to call at 209-937-8377.