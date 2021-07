STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found dead in Stockton Saturday night and homicide detectives are investigating.

The 33-year-old man was found dead at 11:13 p.m. near El Dorado Street and Church Street, according to the Stockton Police Department.

No information was released on how the man died or why police believe it was a homicide.

