Stockton police: Driver crashes into two cars after being shot

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are investigating after reports of a shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of Telegraph and Marine avenues around 4:30 p.m., with callers reporting a disturbance between two vehicles.

Police said one of the vehicles was later found a block away near Marine and De Ovan avenues, crashed into two parked cars. The driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

No other passengers were in the car.

Stockton police said the condition of the driver is currently not known.

The shooting is still being investigated. Residents in the area can expect to see police and should avoid the area.