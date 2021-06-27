Stockton police: Driver dies in car crash, 2 others hospitalized

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died Saturday night and two others were hospitalized after a traffic crash in Stockton.

Stockton police say the crash involving two cars happened near the intersection of El Dorado Street and Ivy Avenue at 8:15 p.m.

Three victims involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

One of the victims, a male driver, died from his injuries, according to police.

No additional information about the other victims were released and no other details were given about what might have caused the crash.

This story is developing.