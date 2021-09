STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected drunken driver collided with a moving train in Stockton Friday morning.

Stockton police said Charbriya Gandy, 34, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after her car hit a moving train at a railroad crossing on East Swain Road.

During the pre-booking process, police said Gandy “went to the ground” and had to be picked back up and placed in a chair by officers.