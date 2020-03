Stockton police said a driver suspected of driving under the influence crashed into their gate.

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a man drove into their parking lot’s gate Wednesday morning.

Tony Ruiz in a photo provided by the Stockton Police Department.

Police said when they checked on the driver, he appeared to be under the influence.

Officials identified the driver as 55-year-old Tony Ruiz.

Ruiz was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, according to police.