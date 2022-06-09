STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said one man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. behind Oak Park on East Fulton Street, near Sutter Street, police said. Officers found both men inside the car.

One of the men died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Neither victim has been identified.

Stockton police said homicide detectives are investigating, and there is currently no information on a motive or on the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-937-8377. Callers can also contact the investigations division at 209-937-8323.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Stockton Crime Stoppers online at StocktonCrimeStoppers.org or by calling them at 209-946-0600.