Stockton police: Gunman shoots 15-year-old in Burger King drive-thru

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 15-year-old was hospitalized Friday after someone walked up to a Stockton drive-thru and fired into a vehicle.

Stockton police say the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. at the Burger King on North Wilson Way near East Flora Street.

An unidentified gunman walked up to a vehicle in the drive-thru then shot into the passenger side, hitting a teenager, according to police.

The 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police did not report any additional injuries. At the time, the teenage passenger was with a family member who was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

There is currently no information regarding the gunman or their identity.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.