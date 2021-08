STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Stockton are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Sunday.

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting near Huntington Lane and Coventry Drive shortly after 11 p.m., and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Investigators did not have information on a motive or suspected shooter.