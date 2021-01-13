Stockton Police investigate deadly shooting on N. Sutter Street

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Stockton are investigating after a man found fatally shot inside a vehicle Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on N. Sutter Street at 8:40 p.m. They found a 50-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, inside a vehicle.

He was then taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Currently, there is no motive or suspect information, police said.

Anyone with information may call the non-emergency line at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.