Stockton police investigate man’s death as homicide

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a man who was found dead in Stockton Sunday morning as a homicide.

Stockton Police Department officials said officers were called to the area of East Church Street near Aurora Street S at 10:56 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 53-year-old man unresponsive who was later declared dead.

No information was released on the victim or how he died but homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Stockton police’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

This story is developing.