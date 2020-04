STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department says a man died Sunday afternoon after being the victim of a stabbing.

Officers went to West Sonora Street near South Lincoln Street around 4:38 p.m. and found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital but died from his wounds.

Detectives are investigating but have yet to release any information on a motive or suspect.

If you have any information call police at 209-937-8377.