Stockton police investigating after 40-year-old man stabbed to death

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police say a man was stabbed to death Wednesday night and they are still searching for a suspect.

Just before 7 p.m., police say officers went to Wilson Way and Mormon Slough where there had been reports of a stabbing.

A 40-year-old man who had been stabbed was found in the area, according to police. He died at the scene.

Investigators do not have any motive or suspect information.

Anyone with information about the homicide are asked to call 209-937-8377 or 209-937-8323. They can also contact Crime Stoppers.