Stockton police investigating after shooting leaves one man dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said they are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to North El Dorado Street near West Iris Avenue for reports of someone being shot.

Police said officers found a 31-year-old man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but died.

There is currently no information about a suspect or what led up to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-937-8377 or to call the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.