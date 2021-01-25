Stockton police investigating deadly shooting on E. Sonora Street

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at E. Sonora Street at 6:49 p.m. They then found the 40-year-old man, who has not been identified, with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

There is no motive or suspect information at this time, police said.

Anyone with information may call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.