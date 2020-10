STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a double homicide near Lever Boulevard and Kansas Street.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a 26-year-old man and 23-year-old woman with gunshot wounds were found inside a silver Nissan, according to police.

Police said the car was running and facing the wrong direction.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, no motive or suspect information is available.

This is a developing story.

A homicide investigation is underway in the area of Lever Blvd/Kansas St. Last night officers located a 26 y/o man & a 23 y/o woman inside a vehicle shot. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene. No motive or suspect info at this time. Anyone with info please call SPD. pic.twitter.com/H5ysw0YGtL — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) October 1, 2020