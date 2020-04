STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police launched an investigation after they say it appears a security guard shot and killed a man Friday night.

The Stockton Police Department reports the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Country Club Boulevard and Fraser Avenue.

Very little is known about what led up to the shooting or the identity of the man who was killed.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.