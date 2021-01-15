Stockton police investigating homicide near East Seventh Street, Nightingale Avenue

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place near East Seventh Street and Nightingale Avenue.

Police said officers responded to the area around 5:36 p.m. Thursday after reports of shots fired.

A 28-year-old gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by someone before officers arrived, police said. The man died at the hospital.

Police have not released any information on the shooter or a possible motive.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.