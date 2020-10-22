Stockton police investigating Searchlight Avenue homicide

STOCKTON, Calif. (KXTL) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed on Searchlight Avenue Wednesday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officers responded to the area for a report of a person shot around 11:38 p.m., according to a post on department’s Facebook page.

The man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Stockton Police Department asks anyone with information to call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377.

This is a developing story.