Stockton police investigating shooting as potential hate crime, 1 injured

STOCKTON, CALIF. (KTXL) — Stockton police are investigating a Friday night shooting that injured one person as a potential hate crime.

The shooting happened on Pacific Avenue near Rivera Road around 11:30 p.m.

Police said officers responded to the area and found a 45-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

The man’s injuries appeared to not be life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital, Stockton police reported.

On Monday, police posted a surveillance image tied to the shooting showing someone standing next to a pickup truck and holding what appears to be a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or investigators at 209-937-8323.

This is a developing story.