STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are at the scene of a shooting involving an officer in Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department tweeted at 10:40 a.m. that the shooting was on La Cresta Way, south of Bianchi Road.

Police did not provide any other details about the shooting but asked people to avoid the area.

We are currently investigating an officer-involved-shooting in the 4400 block of La Cresta Way. Please avoid the area. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/vrJDZfPOhY — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 11, 2021

This is a developing story.