STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Porter Avenue near Gettysburg Place. Officers arrived at the scene and found the injured victim.

The 29-year-old man was then taken to a hospital but later died.

Detectives are now asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 209-937-8377.