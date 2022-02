STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening.

Police said the shooting happened on Greensboro Way near Bianchi Road around 5:20 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and reportedly found a 21-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is not known.

There is currently no information about the shooter.

Anyone who has information is asked to call police at 209-946-0600.