Stockton police investigating shooting that left one man dead, another man injured

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:27 p.m. Monday on Knickerbocker Court, near the West Lane and East Hammer Lane intersection.

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and an 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The victims lived together in the home where the shooting took place.

At this time, police have not released any information about the shooter or motive.

This is a developing story.