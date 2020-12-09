Stockton police launch homicide investigation after man found dead in car

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Police officials said they received reports of man unconscious inside a vehicle on East Marsh Street near South Locust Street around 4:11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 27-year-old man inside.

Officials said an autopsy Tuesday revealed ‘signs of trauma’ on the man’s body, triggering a homicide investigation.

No additional details about the crime were released.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.