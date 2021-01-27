Stockton police looking for man who shot woman after trying to sexually assault and rob her

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly attempted to rob and sexually assault a woman, then shot her, early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m. at West Fremont Street, a man reportedly demanded money from the woman, then attempted to rob and sexually assault her. The woman managed to get away and knocked on a nearby door for help, police said.

The man then told the woman to stop or he would shoot her. She continued attempting to get help, and the man shot her once before fleeing in a dark blue, 4-door sedan with dark-colored rims, police said.

The woman, who has not been identified, has non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The man is described as approximately 21 years old with short black hair and dark-colored eyes. He is also said to be around 5’9” to 6 feet, as well as 150-170 pounds.

Police added he was wearing a red, white and blue jacket; a dark knit hat; a dark face mask; light blue jeans with cuts on the leg portions; and all-white shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the suspect’s identity, contact Detective Cooper at 937-8485 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.