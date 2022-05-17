STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department made three arrests on Tuesday in connection with two different homicides, according to the police department.

Police said they arrested Antonio Thomasson, 35, for the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on Feb. 11 near a shopping center on North El Dorado Street, according to police.

Thomasson was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail.

In a separate homicide case, police arrested Antonio Hoskins, 30, and Roverta Hoar, 38, for the shooting death of a 20-year-old man at West Lane and Knickerbocker Drive on Sunday, according to police.

Both Hoskins and Howard were booked in the San Joaquin County Jail.