STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) —Stockton police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened Friday afternoon.

The stabbing happened around 12:20 p.m. on East Rose Avenue, police said. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and found a 37-year-old man who had been injured.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said they later found the suspect, 32-year-old James Ortega, in a stolen truck on Morada Lane and Caywood Drive.