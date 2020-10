STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 33-year-old man.

Police said the man was found shot inside a car when officers responded to the area of Mosswood Avenue and Madison Street around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Medics said the man died at the scene.

At this time, there are no details on the shooter or the motive.

This is a developing story.