Stockton Police: Man found fatally shot inside vehicle

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found inside a vehicle in Stockton with multiple gunshot wounds late Friday night.

Stockton police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting at 11:49 p.m. on Consumnes Drive near Trinity Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man inside a vehicle shot multiple times. Medics declared the man dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating but no information about the motive or the shooter has been released.



The Stockton Police Department are asking anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.



People can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers by using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website, calling 209-946-0600, or downloading the P3 Tips Mobile App.

Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.